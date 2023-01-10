‘Farzi’: Motion poster of Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi’s Prime Video series unveiled

January 10, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST

Amazon Prime Video, on Monday, unveiled the motion poster of its upcoming crime thriller, Farzi. Created by Raj & DK of Family Man fame, the series is headlined by Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon and Raashii Khanna.

The series is co-written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal. The eight-episode series is billed as a fast-paced and edgy crime thriller and it also features Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Kubbra Sait and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles.

blurring the lines between Asli and Farzi from here on 💸#Farzi#FarziOnPrime, Feb 10 pic.twitter.com/1qidxjtJjt — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 9, 2023

The series is reported to be a cat-and-mouse game between a street artist and law enforcement. A description of the show states that the story follows “an artist who gets pulled into the murky high stakes of a con job and a fiery task force officer on the mission to rid the country of his menaces in a fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller.”

Farzi marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi and is all set to release on February 10 on Prime Video