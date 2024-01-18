ADVERTISEMENT

‘Farzi’, ‘Citadel’, ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ among most viewed streaming content in India in 2023: report

January 18, 2024 03:59 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST

Among original films, ‘Bawaal’, ‘Bloody Daddy’ and ‘Extraction 2’ aced in viewership, according to the Streaming Originals in India: The 2023 story’ report by Ormax Media

The Hindu Bureau

Shahid Kapoor in a still from ‘Farzi’

Ormax Media recently published its report offering insights into streaming consumption patterns in North India for the year 2023. Shows like Farzi, The Night Manager, Taaza Khabar and Asur Season 2 have topped the chart of most-viewed Hindi web series of last year.

Among films, Bawaal, Bloody Daddy and Gulmohar have aced in viewership. Unscripted shows like Bigg Boss OTT 2 and Koffee with Karan Season 8 drew the maximum number of viewers, according to the Ormax report. Indians also tuned in heavily for international shows like Citadel, The Mandalorian Season 3 and Sex Education Season 4. Big-ticket international streaming films like Extraction 2, Heart of Stone and BTS: Yet to Come also held sway among domestic viewers.

Since 2018-19, Ormax, a specialised media consulting firm, has been tracking the Indian OTT landscape through what it calls its vast and evolving “industry data” set. Their latest report, Streaming Originals in India: The 2023 story, focuses on Hindi language original shows and films as well as international titles that shone in 2023, gauged along three parameters: Viewership, Marketing Buzz and Content Strength. The methodology behind the survey is detailed in the downloadable report.

