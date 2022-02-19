Farhan Akthar, Shibani Dandekar get married
Held at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s farmhouse in Khandala, the Christian wedding ceremony was a low-key affair attended by many friends and family of the couple
Actor-director Farhan Akthar and VJ-singer Shibani Dandekar got married earlier today.
Held at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s farmhouse in Khandala, the Christian wedding ceremony was a low-key affair attended by many friends and family of the couple, including Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Farhan and Shibani had been dating for around four years, before deciding to tie the knot.
Farhan was earlier married to Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters Shakya and Akira. On the work front, he was last seen in boxing drama Toofaan. He is currently directing Jee Le Zaraa, that stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, Shibani was last seen in the second season of web-series Four More Shots Please!.
