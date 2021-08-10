Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ to star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt

10 August 2021 12:25 IST

Billed as a road trip drama, the film was announced on the 20th anniversary of Akthar’s directorial debut ‘Dil Chahta Hai’

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday announced his next directorial venture “Jee Le Zaraa”, which will star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Billed as a road trip drama, the film is produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, headed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Advertising

Advertising

The 47-year-old filmmaker said he is looking forward to working on the film, which he announced on the 20th anniversary of his directorial debut “Dil Chahta Hai”.

“Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road,” Farhan, who is returning to direction after over a decade following the release of his Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Don 2”, said.

In the past, both siblings Farhan and Zoya have directed successful road trip films, with “Dil Chahta Hai” (2001), and “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” (2011).

“Jee Le Zaraa” is slated to be released in 2023.