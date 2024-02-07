Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and Baweja Studios reunite for action adventure film

February 07, 2024 06:07 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment and Harman Baweja-led Baweja Studios are teaming up for the third time for a new project. The producers took to social media to confirm that the upcoming film will be an action-adventure.

In a joint statement, Farhan and Ritesh said, “Teaming up with Baweja Studios, we align our shared dedication to great storytelling. Our collaboration is focused on bringing together our unique perspectives and creating an exceptional cinematic experience for our audiences everywhere.”

Harman Baweja said, “We are constantly pursuing strong content across genres and nothing can be more rewarding than extending our partnership with Excel Entertainment. Our upcoming projects promise to be nothing short of extraordinary. We are excited to team up with them once again for this high-octane film.”

Interestingly, the studios are already collaborating on two projects, making the new one their third collaboration. While details on the two projects are scarce, the makers have revealed them to be a courtroom drama and a vigilante action series.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Baweja Studios is known for their recent Netflix series Scoop, Excel Entertainment has bankrolled iconic titles like Dil Chahta Hai, Don, Don 2, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Gully Boy. The banner’s upcoming titles include Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, and Don 3 starring Ranveer Singh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.