Farhan Akhtar is ready to box in first look from ‘Toofan’

Farhan Akhtar shared his first look from his upcoming boxing drama Toofan on Thursday.

The actor looked absolutely ripped in the photo, taken from the ringside and shared on Twitter.

“When life gets harder, you just get stronger. Iss saal #Toofan uthega. Releasing on 2.10.2020,” Akhtar captioned the photo.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Toofan also features veteran actor Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur.

The project marks second collaboration for Akhtar and Mehra, post Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the 2013 biopic on legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh.

Toofan is co-produced by Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures. The film is scheduled to be released on October 2 this year.