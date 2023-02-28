ADVERTISEMENT

Farhan Akhtar cancels Australia concerts due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

February 28, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - Mumbai

Farhan along with his band was set to perform in Sydney and Melbourne over the weekend

PTI

Farhan Akhtar | Photo Credit: Instagram/Farhan Akhtar

Actor-singer Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday announced that his band FarhanLive won't be able to perform their gigs in Australia due to "unforeseen circumstances".

"To my fans in Australia, due to unforeseen circumstances our band FarhanLive, has had to call off our Australia Tour. We will not be able to travel to Sydney and Melbourne this coming weekend.

"Please believe me when I say that we share your disappointment. However, I do hope to come to your beautiful country in the near future and perform for you. With Love, Farhan," the actor posted on Instagram.

Farhan’s last gig was at the Vh1 Supersonic Festival on Sunday in Pune. He performed some of his hit tracks such as ‘Solitary Childhood’, ‘Pain or Pleasure’ and the popular number ‘Rock On’.

