Farhan Akhtar announces ‘Don 3’, Ranveer Singh replaces Shah Rukh

August 09, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST

Ranveer Singh is officially the new don as Farhan Akhtar announced the third part of the Don series. Produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment banner, Don 3 is set to kickstart “a new era”, as mentioned in the film’s title-announcement video. The film is set to release in 2025

In the video, Ranveer says the iconic “11 mulkon ki police dhundti hai mujhe, par pakadh paya hai mujhko kaun. Main hun don” (Police of 11 countries haven’t been able to nab me. I am don). Farhan’s first instalment of the franchise released in 2006. The film was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic Don of 1978. Farhan made a sequel of his film, and Don 2 was a runaway hit in 2011.

The actor-director had given a hint of the third instalment in an Instagram post on August 8. “The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan,” Farhan had written.

