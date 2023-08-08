ADVERTISEMENT

Farhan Akhtar announces ‘Don 3’; confirms another actor will “take the legacy of ‘Don’ forward”

August 08, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST

The first ‘Don’ was released in 2006 and the second instalment came out in 2011 with Shah Rukh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead reprising their characters

PTI

Farhan Akhtar and Shah Rukh Khan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday teased the third part of his popular action franchise Don. Akhtar, who directed the first two parts featuring Shah Rukh Khan, shared a post about the new project on Instagram. "A New Era Begins," read the tagline in the short clip set on the theme of Don.

'Jawan' Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan in all new-avatar in Atlee's high-octane actioner

The actor-director later took to Twitter and confirmed that the new film will not star Shah Rukh and will feature a new actor. It’s widely speculated that Ranveer Singh will be taking up the mantle. An official confirmation on the same is expected soon.

The first Don was released in 2006 and the second instalment came out in 2011 with Shah Rukh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead reprising their characters. The franchise started after Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment bought the rights to the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 1978 film of the same name, written by veteran writer duo Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan.

In May, Sidhwani had said the third instalment was in the "scripting" stage. "Till my partner (Akhtar) finishes writing it, we won’t do anything. Right now, he is in the phase of completing the script… Even all of us are eagerly waiting to see Don,” Sidhwani had told PTI.

