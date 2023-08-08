HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farhan Akhtar announces ‘Don 3’; confirms another actor will “take the legacy of ‘Don’ forward”

The first ‘Don’ was released in 2006 and the second instalment came out in 2011 with Shah Rukh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead reprising their characters

August 08, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST

PTI
Farhan Akhtar and Shah Rukh Khan

Farhan Akhtar and Shah Rukh Khan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday teased the third part of his popular action franchise Don. Akhtar, who directed the first two parts featuring Shah Rukh Khan, shared a post about the new project on Instagram. "A New Era Begins," read the tagline in the short clip set on the theme of Don.

ALSO READ
‘Jawan’ Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan in all new-avatar in Atlee’s high-octane actioner

The actor-director later took to Twitter and confirmed that the new film will not star Shah Rukh and will feature a new actor. It’s widely speculated that Ranveer Singh will be taking up the mantle. An official confirmation on the same is expected soon.

The first Don was released in 2006 and the second instalment came out in 2011 with Shah Rukh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead reprising their characters. The franchise started after Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment bought the rights to the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 1978 film of the same name, written by veteran writer duo Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan.

In May, Sidhwani had said the third instalment was in the "scripting" stage. "Till my partner (Akhtar) finishes writing it, we won’t do anything. Right now, he is in the phase of completing the script… Even all of us are eagerly waiting to see Don,” Sidhwani had told PTI.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.