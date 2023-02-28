ADVERTISEMENT

Farhad Samji, Disney+ Hotstar to collaborate on comedy show 'Pop Kaun'

February 28, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - Mumbai:

The series promises to bring together the best in comedy for ‘a riotous, entertaining watch’

PTI

Farhad Samji | Photo Credit: Instagram/Farhad Samji

Farhad Samji has come on board Disney+ Hotstar's upcoming comedy show Pop Kaun, as creator-director, and the filmmaker says he is excited to explore the genre in a format other than movies.

Produced by Yam Productions, the series promises to bring together the best in comedy for ‘a riotous, entertaining watch’.

“After creating multiple movies in the comedy space, I wanted to explore a different format with this genre and bring all the legends of comedy together. With Pop Kaun coming soon on Disney+ Hotstar, the idea was to create a fun family binge watch show for audiences across generations," Samji said in a statement.

The filmmaker is best known for directing the comedy films Housefull 4, Bachchhan Paandey and co-directing Entertainment and Housefull 3 with Sajid Samji.

Disney+ Hotstar is yet to share the details about the cast of the show. Pop Kaun will soon start streaming on the platform.

CONNECT WITH US