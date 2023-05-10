HamberMenu
'Fantasy Island' not returning for season 3

Fox did not order any pilots this year, instead going directly to series with a variety of projects

May 10, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST

A still from ‘Fantasy Island’ season 2

A still from ‘Fantasy Island’ season 2 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The fantasy drama series Fantasy Island won't be coming back for a third season on Fox.

According to Variety, a Fox statement said, "We were very pleased with Fantasy Island's fun and escapist creative, which we had hoped would gain strong traction among viewers. Sony Pictures Television is an important partner of ours, and we look forward to continuing to work with them on Accused, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Doc and the upcoming animated series Universal Basic Guys/Hoagie Bros. We'd also like to thank Fantasy Island's cast, led by Roselyn Sanchez, Kiara Barnes and John Gabriel Rodriquez, crew and executive producers Liz Craft, Sarah Fain and Anne Clements for their partnership on the series."

Emma Roberts to headline comedy ‘Hot Mess’

The reimagining of the famous series first aired on Fox throughout the summer, with the second season showing as part of the network's midseason schedule. Roselyn Sanchez played Elena Roarke, a descendent of the original Mr Roarke who administers the titular island, which can bring guests' fantasies (and fears) to reality. Sanchez co-stars with Kiara Barnes and John Gabriel Rodriquez. Season 2's guest stars include Cheryl Hines, Rachael Harris, Brett Butler, Teri Hatcher, and James Denton.

As per Variety, the new series was created by Liz Craft and Sarah Fain, who also serve as executive producers and showrunners. Anne Clements is also an executive producer. Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment collaborate on the production. Fox did not order any pilots this year, instead going directly to series with a variety of projects. There are live-action series like Doc and Rescue: Hi-Surf, as well as animation shows like Krapopolis, Grimsburg, and Universal Basic Guys/The Hoagie Bros. Grimsburg has already been renewed for Season 2, while Krapopolis has already been renewed for Season 3.

