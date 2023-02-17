ADVERTISEMENT

Iconic 70s show ‘Starsky & Hutch’ to get a modern-day remake

February 17, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST

The series Starsky & Hutch will have Sam Sklaver and Elizabeth Peterson as writers and showrunners

The Hindu Bureau

A still from Starsky & Hutch (1970) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Fox is developing a new version of the 1970s buddy cop series Starsky & Hutch. According to Deadline, unlike the original which was about two men, the new drama series will revolve around two female detectives, Sasha Starsky and Nicole Hutchinson. The 70s series, interestingly, had also inspired a 2003 video game and a 2004 theatrical film, starring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson.

The latest adaptation will be about a crime-solving duo from the offbeat town of Desert City who also have to unravel the mystery behind who sent their fathers to prison 15 years ago for a crime they didn’t commit.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment, the series will have Sam Sklaver and Elizabeth Peterson as writers and showrunners. While the original series starred Paul Michael Glaser and David Soul as David Michael Starsky and Kenneth Richard “Hutch” Hutchinson, the latest adaptation’s cast details are yet to be announced.

