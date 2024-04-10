GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Family Star’: Vijay Deverakonda’s team files complaint about “negative propaganda” against the actor

Directed by Parasuram Petla, the Telugu film, also starring Mrunal Thakur, was panned by critics and a majority of the audience after its release on April 5

April 10, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated April 11, 2024 12:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vijay Deverakonda in ‘Family Star’.

Vijay Deverakonda in ‘Family Star’. | Photo Credit: Dil Raju/YouTube

The team of actor Vijay Deverakonda has filed a complaint against those indulging in “negative propaganda” against the actor on social media and YouTube, after the release of his latest movie Family Star . The team has complained on those posting “negative comments” about the movie. Also starring Mrunal Thakur, and directed by Parasuram Petla, the Telugu film released on April 5.

‘Family Star’ movie review: Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur cannot salvage this incoherent muddle

The complaint has been filed by Deverakonda’s personal manager Anurag Parvataneni and his fans association president Nishant Kumar. The film is produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

“Some people and social media groups have been trying hard to prevent Family Star from becoming a success and to prevent Vijay Deverakonda from attaining more fame. Negative posts about the movie were made even before its release. The actor’s personal manager, Anurag Parvataneni, and Vijay’s fans association president Nishant Kumar, have filed a complaint based on some screenshots from social media,” the production house Sri Venkateswara Creations said in a statement.

ALSO READ:Vijay Deverakonda on ‘Family Star’: We have gone all out to give people an entertainer

The makers of the film said such posts on social media will affect the film’s box office collections. “They are affecting the collections of the movie. The police have promised to investigate the case and arrest those who have carried out negative social media campaigns on Vijay’s films purely out of hatred,” said the statement.

The film revolves around a middle-class man (Vijay) and how his life goes through a sea change with the arrival of a tenant. Family Star was slammed by critics, and a majority of the audience also panned the movie.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.