‘Family Star’: Vijay Deverakonda’s team files complaint about “negative propaganda” against the actor

April 10, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated April 11, 2024 12:56 pm IST

The team of actor Vijay Deverakonda has filed a complaint against those indulging in “negative propaganda” against the actor on social media and YouTube, after the release of his latest movie Family Star . The team has complained on those posting “negative comments” about the movie. Also starring Mrunal Thakur, and directed by Parasuram Petla, the Telugu film released on April 5.

The complaint has been filed by Deverakonda’s personal manager Anurag Parvataneni and his fans association president Nishant Kumar. The film is produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Cyber Crime Complaint lodged against individuals who are part of orchestrated attacks and planned negative campaigns targeting The #FamilyStar movie and actor #VijayDeverakonda.



The police officials started taking action already and are tracing the fake ids and users and assured… pic.twitter.com/wQH8JxiS0G — Suresh PRO (@SureshPRO_) April 7, 2024

“Some people and social media groups have been trying hard to prevent Family Star from becoming a success and to prevent Vijay Deverakonda from attaining more fame. Negative posts about the movie were made even before its release. The actor’s personal manager, Anurag Parvataneni, and Vijay’s fans association president Nishant Kumar, have filed a complaint based on some screenshots from social media,” the production house Sri Venkateswara Creations said in a statement.

The makers of the film said such posts on social media will affect the film’s box office collections. “They are affecting the collections of the movie. The police have promised to investigate the case and arrest those who have carried out negative social media campaigns on Vijay’s films purely out of hatred,” said the statement.

The film revolves around a middle-class man (Vijay) and how his life goes through a sea change with the arrival of a tenant. Family Star was slammed by critics, and a majority of the audience also panned the movie.