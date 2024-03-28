March 28, 2024 02:50 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST

Family Star, director Parasuram Petla’s second collaboration with actor Vijay Deverakonda post the blockbuster Geetha Govindam, is a family drama and romantic comedy with some mass moments. The trailer, unveiled on Thursday, shows Vijay’s family sharing a good rapport with one of their neighbours, played by Mrunal Thakur. Produced by Dil Raju, the film is scheduled to release on April 5.

The trailer begins with Vijay’s character appealing to God not to remove anything from his life, even if he does not add anything to it. He is shown as a family man shouldering responsibilities and crossing paths with Mrunal Thakur. Family ties, romance and misunderstanding form the crux of the rest of the proceedings. Rohini Hattangadi, Abhinaya and Vasuki Anand are also part of the cast.

Family Star has music by Gopi Sundar, art direction by AS Prakash and cinematography by KU Mohanan. Apart from the combination of Parasuram and Vijay Deverakonda, the film has garnered attention since Mrunal’s earlier Telugu films Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna have been blockbusters.

