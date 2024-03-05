ADVERTISEMENT

‘Family Star’ teaser: Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur team up for a quirky family drama

March 05, 2024 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST

Directed by Parasuram and with music by Gopi Sunder, the film marks the duo’s reunion with Vijay after ‘Geetha Govindam’

The Hindu Bureau

Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda in a still from ‘Family Star’ | Photo Credit: @dilraju/YouTube

The teaser of Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film Family Star has been released by the makers. The teaser, though not sharing much about the premise, shows the lead stars, with Vijay portrayed as someone who would do anything for his family.

The actors took to social media to share the teaser and captioned it as “A boy who lived his life”.

Directed by Parasuram and with music by Gopi Sunder, the film marks the duo’s reunion with Vijay after Geetha Govindam.

The film has cinematography by KU Mohanan, editing by Marthand K Venkatesh and art direction by A.S. Prakash.

Family Star is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish. Vasu Varma serves as the creative producer of the film. The film is set to release in theatres during Sankranti 2024.

Watch the teaser of Family Star here

