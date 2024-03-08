GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Fallout’ trailer: iconic video game gets eye-popping series adaptation

Jonathan Nolan, known for creating ‘Westworld’ and ‘Person of Interest’ and co-writing ‘The Dark Knight’, has directed the first three episodes of the series

March 08, 2024 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Fallout’

A still from ‘Fallout’

Amazon Prime Video has debuted the trailer for its upcoming post-apocalyptic series Fallout, based on the popular retro-futuristic video game franchise.

Jonathan Nolan, known for creating Westworld and Person of Interest and co-writing The Dark Knight with his brother Christopher Nolan, has directed the first three episodes of Fallout.

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, writers and co-showrunners.

The Fallout trailer sees vault-dweller Lucy (Ella Purnell) struggling to adapt to the twisted and dangerous world of the irradiated wasteland, and offers the first glimpse of Moldaver (Sarita Choudhury) and Ma June (Dale Dickey). Walton Goggins appears The Ghoul/Cooper Howard, a mutated gunslinger and bounty hunter.

“Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them,” reads a synopsis of the show.

Fallout will premiere worldwide on April 11 on Prime Video.

