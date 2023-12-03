‘Fallout’ teaser trailer: Vault Dweller Lucy steps into the Wasteland in Prime Video’s sci-fi series

December 03, 2023 02:00 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST

Days after unveiling the first-look images, Prime Video today released the teaser trailer of its upcoming series, Fallout, at CCXP, Brazil’s massive fan and comic book convention. Based on the best-selling video game franchise and developed by Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the new series premieres on the platform on April 12, 2024.

The teaser video introduces to Lucy (Ella Purnell) and the vault dwellers as she explores the pos-apocalyptic hellscape that the world has become. “Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them,” reads the logline.

Apart from Purnell, the series features actor Aaron Moten plays Maximus, a young soldier who hides his tragic past while serving in the Brotherhood of Steel, a militaristic faction he believes will bring law and order to the Wasteland. Walton Goggins plays The Ghoul, a pragmatic, ruthless bounty hunter with a mysterious past. Kyle MacLaughlin plays Hank, the Overseer of Vault 33 and Lucy’s father, who is eager to change the world for the better.

The series cast also includes Moisés Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O’Hagan, and Xelia Mendes-Jones.

Nolan has directed the first three episodes. He also serves as an executive producer along with Joy. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, writers and co-showrunners. Athena Wickham of Kilter Films also executive produces along with Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks.

Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.