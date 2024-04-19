‘Fallout’ quickly renewed for a second season by Amazon MGM

April 19, 2024 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST

Amazon MGM Studio has confirmed the renewal of Fallout for a second season, following its successful debut. The series, produced by Kilter Films and executive produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, has garnered significant attention since its release. Within its initial four days, Fallout secured its place among Prime Video’s top three most-watched titles globally.

The series, based on the iconic video game franchise, presents a post-apocalyptic world where characters confront moral dilemmas and societal challenges. Head of Amazon MGM Studios, Jennifer Salke, commended the creators and cast saying, “Jonah, Lisa, Geneva, and Graham have captivated the world with this ground-breaking, wild ride of a show. The bar was high for lovers of this iconic video game and so far we seem to have exceeded their expectations, while bringing in millions of new fans to the franchise. The cast led by Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, and Kyle MacLachlan have knocked it out of the park!”.

The announcement of the renewal comes amidst praise from viewers and industry insiders alike. Showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to continue exploring the Fallout universe. Bethesda Game Studios’ Todd Howard also praised the collaborative effort behind the series.

With its renewal confirmed, Fallout seems to have cemented its position as a cornerstone of Prime Video’s original programming lineup alongside the likes of The Boys, The Rings of Power and more.