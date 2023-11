‘Fallout’: First-look images from Prime Video’s upcoming sci-fi series out

November 29, 2023 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST

Prime Video today unveiled the first-look images of Fallout, the upcoming series based on the best-selling video game franchise. Developed by Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the new series premieres on the platform on April 12, 2024.

According to a description provided by the streamer, “Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them.”

The series features actor Ella Purnell playing Lucy, an optimistic vault dweller whose idealistic nature is tested when her loved ones are harmed. Actor Aaron Moten plays Maximus, a young soldier who hides his tragic past while serving in Brotherhood of Steel, a militaristic faction he believes will bring law and order to the Wasteland.

Walton Goggins plays The Ghoul, a pragmatic, ruthless bounty hunter with a mysterious past. Kyle MacLaughlin plays Hank, the Overseer of Vault 33 and Lucy’s father, who is eager to change the world for the better.

The series cast also includes Moisés Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O’Hagan, and Xelia Mendes-Jones.

Nolan has directed the first three episodes. He also serves as an executive producer along with Joy. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, writers and co-showrunners. Athena Wickham of Kilter Films also executive produces along with Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks.

Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

