HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Fallout’: First-look images from Prime Video’s upcoming sci-fi series out

Developed by ‘Westworld’ creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the new series premieres on the platform on April 12, 2024

November 29, 2023 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First-look images of ‘Fallout’

First-look images of ‘Fallout’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video

Prime Video today unveiled the first-look images of Fallout, the upcoming series based on the best-selling video game franchise. Developed by Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the new series premieres on the platform on April 12, 2024.

ALSO READ
How Hollywood finally cracked the video game adaptation 

According to a description provided by the streamer, “Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them.”

The series features actor Ella Purnell playing Lucy, an optimistic vault dweller whose idealistic nature is tested when her loved ones are harmed. Actor Aaron Moten plays Maximus, a young soldier who hides his tragic past while serving in Brotherhood of Steel, a militaristic faction he believes will bring law and order to the Wasteland.

Walton Goggins plays The Ghoul, a pragmatic, ruthless bounty hunter with a mysterious past. Kyle MacLaughlin plays Hank, the Overseer of Vault 33 and Lucy’s father, who is eager to change the world for the better.

The series cast also includes Moisés Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O’Hagan, and Xelia Mendes-Jones.

ALSO READ
HBO gives season two order for 'The Last of Us' series

Nolan has directed the first three episodes. He also serves as an executive producer along with Joy. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, writers and co-showrunners. Athena Wickham of Kilter Films also executive produces along with Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks.

Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.