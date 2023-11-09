‘Falimy’ trailer: Basil Joseph and family go on a life-changing trip to Kashi

November 09, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

The trailer of the upcoming Malayalam comedy movie, Falimy, headlined by Basil Joseph, was unveiled by the makers today. Directed by Nithish Sahadev, the film is set to release in theatres on November 17.

The trailer video shows how Basil’s character, a youngster who seems to work as a dubbing artist, takes his family on a trip to Kashi, a trip that changes their lives in many ways. The trailer promises a laugh-riot centred around a dysfunctional family.

Falimy is produced by Cheers Entertainments. The filmmarks Basil’s third collaboration with the production banner after Jan.E.Man andJaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey.

The cast of the film also features Jagadish, Meenaraj, Sandeep Pradeep and Manju Pillai among others Written by Nithish and Sanjo Joseph, Falimy’s cinematography is by Bablu Aju while the music is handled by Vishnu Vijay. Nidhin Raj Arol is the editor.

Meanwhile, Basil was last seen in Pookkaalam and Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham. He has Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, Varshangalkku Shesham,Vaazha and Nunakuzhiin the pipeline.

