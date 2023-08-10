HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Fair Play’ trailer: Alden Ehrenreich, Phoebe Dynevor’s steamy romance turns turbulent in Netflix’s erotic thriller

Directed by Chloe Domont, the film releases in select theatres on September 29 before a streaming debut on October 13

August 10, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Alden Ehrenreich, Phoebe Dynevor in a still from ‘Fair Play’

Alden Ehrenreich, Phoebe Dynevor in a still from ‘Fair Play’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix has released the trailer of its upcoming erotic thriller Fair Play, headlined by Alden Ehrenreich and Phoebe Dynevor. The film, which marks writer-director Chloe Domont’s (Ballers and Billions) feature film debut, also stars Eddie Marsan, Rich Sommer, and Sebastian De Souza.

ALSO READ
Apple TV Plus drops the trailer of parenthood drama ‘The Changeling’

The trailer begins to show Ehrenreich and Dynevor as Luke and Emily, a recently-engaged couple in a steamy relationship that quickly turns awry. “When a coveted promotion at a cutthroat financial firm arises, once supportive exchanges between lovers Emily and Luke begin to sour into something more sinister. As the power dynamics irrevocably shift in their relationship, the couple must face the true price of success and the unnerving limits of ambition,” reads the synopsis of the film.

Fair Play is produced by Leopold Hughes and Ben LeClair for T-Street, Tim White, Trevor White and Allan Mandelbaum for Star Thrower. The film releases in select theatres on September 29 before a streaming debut on October 13.

Related Topics

English cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.