‘Fair Play’ trailer: Alden Ehrenreich, Phoebe Dynevor’s steamy romance turns turbulent in Netflix’s erotic thriller

August 10, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

Netflix has released the trailer of its upcoming erotic thriller Fair Play, headlined by Alden Ehrenreich and Phoebe Dynevor. The film, which marks writer-director Chloe Domont’s (Ballers and Billions) feature film debut, also stars Eddie Marsan, Rich Sommer, and Sebastian De Souza.

The trailer begins to show Ehrenreich and Dynevor as Luke and Emily, a recently-engaged couple in a steamy relationship that quickly turns awry. “When a coveted promotion at a cutthroat financial firm arises, once supportive exchanges between lovers Emily and Luke begin to sour into something more sinister. As the power dynamics irrevocably shift in their relationship, the couple must face the true price of success and the unnerving limits of ambition,” reads the synopsis of the film.

Fair Play is produced by Leopold Hughes and Ben LeClair for T-Street, Tim White, Trevor White and Allan Mandelbaum for Star Thrower. The film releases in select theatres on September 29 before a streaming debut on October 13.