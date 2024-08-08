ADVERTISEMENT

Fahadh Faasil’s next to be helmed by Renji Panicker; announcement promo out

Published - August 08, 2024 01:47 pm IST

The film marks Renji’s return to the director’s chair after 16 years

The Hindu Bureau

Renji Panicker, Fahadh Faasil and producer Joby George of Goodwill Entertainments; stills from the announcement video | Photo Credit: Goodwill Entertainments

Actor Fahadh Faasil is all set to team up with actor-screenwriter-director Renji Panicker for a new project, the makers announced on Thursday on the occasion of Fahadh’s 42nd birthday. Notably, the film marks Renji’s return to the director’s chair after 16 years.

On Thursday, production banner Goodwill Entertainments unveiled a special promo video to announce the news.

The video shows a man driving a jeep through the woods, before stopping by the hillside. As he steps out, we realise it’s Fahadh, with his silhouette visible against a moonlit background.

Interestingly, the video is set to what seems to be a remixed version of Gopi Sundar’s background score for the 2018 Mammootty starrer Abrahaminte Santhathikal, which was also produced by Goodwill Entertainments.

With the promo video, the makers also announced that the film’s title will be revealed soon. The upcoming film is also written by Renji. Other details regarding the cast and crew remain unknown at the moment.

