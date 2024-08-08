GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fahadh Faasil’s next to be helmed by Renji Panicker; announcement promo out

The film marks Renji’s return to the director’s chair after 16 years

Published - August 08, 2024 01:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Renji Panicker, Fahadh Faasil and producer Joby George of Goodwill Entertainments; stills from the announcement video

Renji Panicker, Fahadh Faasil and producer Joby George of Goodwill Entertainments; stills from the announcement video | Photo Credit: Goodwill Entertainments

Actor Fahadh Faasil is all set to team up with actor-screenwriter-director Renji Panicker for a new project, the makers announced on Thursday on the occasion of Fahadh’s 42nd birthday. Notably, the film marks Renji’s return to the director’s chair after 16 years.

On Thursday, production banner Goodwill Entertainments unveiled a special promo video to announce the news.

The video shows a man driving a jeep through the woods, before stopping by the hillside. As he steps out, we realise it’s Fahadh, with his silhouette visible against a moonlit background.

‘Manorathangal’ trailer: Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal and more unite to pay tribute to M T Vasudevan Nair

Interestingly, the video is set to what seems to be a remixed version of Gopi Sundar’s background score for the 2018 Mammootty starrer Abrahaminte Santhathikal, which was also produced by Goodwill Entertainments.

With the promo video, the makers also announced that the film’s title will be revealed soon. The upcoming film is also written by Renji. Other details regarding the cast and crew remain unknown at the moment.

Amal Neerad’s film with Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban titled ‘Bougainvillea’; first-look poster out

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.