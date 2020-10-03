Fahadh Faasil’s next is ‘Joji’, inspired by Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’

Fahadh Faasil

03 October 2020 12:20 IST

The Malayalam project will be directed by ‘Maheshinte Prathikaaram’ filmmaker Dileesh Pothan

Actor Fahadh Faasil and director Dileesh Pothan are teaming up for Joji, a movie adaptation inspired from William Shakespeare’s play, Macbeth.

The Maheshinte Prathikaaram duo are joined by the scriptwriter from the earlier project too: Syam Pushkaran.

According to reports, Fahadh will play the titular character of Joji, and the Malayalam movie will be set in contemporary times, and is believed to be a tragic saga on the same lines of Mabeth.

Fahadh, Dileesh and Syam were also set to collaborate for a crime thriller Thankam, which has now been postponed, in the wake of Joji being announced.

The film is set for a 2021 release, and also has Shyju Khalid as cinematographer and Justin Varghese as music composer.

Fahadh’s next release will be Malik directed by Mahesh Narayanan, and he is currently shooting for Irul as well.