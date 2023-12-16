Fahadh Faasil's 'Aavesham' to come out in theatres in April 2024

December 16, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

Actor Fahadh Faasil's upcoming Malayalam movie "Aavesham" will be released in theatres countrywide on April 11, 2024.

The actor, known for critically-acclaimed titles such as "Take Off", "Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum", "Malik" and "Joji", shared the news in a post on Facebook on Friday.

"'AAVESHAM' on its way !! Passing on to you from 11 April 2024," Faasil wrote alongside the film's poster.

Set in Bangalore, the film is directed by Jithu Madhavan of "Romancham" fame and features Fahadh in the role of a local gangster.

According to media reports, "Aavesham" is set in the same world as "Romancham", which was released earlier this year.

Procuder Anwar Rasheed's banner, Anwar Rasheed Entertainments, is backing the film, which is co-produced by Faasil's actor-wife Nazriya Nazim through their company Fahadh Faasil and Friends.

Besides "Aavesham", Faasil will be next in "Pushpa: The Rule", the sequel to the 2021 Allu Arjun-led blockbuster "Pushpa: The Rise'.

The actor recently joined the cast of megastar Rajinikanth's upcoming movie "Vettaiyan", which also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati and Manju Warrier.

