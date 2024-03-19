Fahadh Faasil teams up with ‘Baahubali’ makers for ‘Oxygen’ and ‘Don’t Trouble The Trouble’

Arka Mediaworks, the production banner behind SS Rajamouli’s 2015 blockbuster Baahubali, and Showing Business, the banner backed by Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya, announced on Tuesday that they are jointly producing two of Fahadh Faasil’s upcoming Telugu films.
Titled Oxygen and Don’t Trouble The Trouble, the films are directed by debutants Siddhartha Nadella and Shashank Yeleti, respectively. The makers announced the films through first-look posters featuring Fahadh.
Talking about the experience of producing both films, producer Shobu Yarlagadda of Arka Mediaworks said on X that working with an actor like Fahadh on two films was very exciting.
Karthikeya tweeted how he didn’t expect Fahadh to accept both the scripts from the two debutants on the first narration itself. “The man I have adored for so long, the epitome of versatility, the unmatched Fahadh Faasil... I love you so much, sir. This is our #Premalu to you. Thank you for encouraging a bunch of young talents and debutants (sic),” he wrote.