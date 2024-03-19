Fahadh Faasil teams up with ‘Baahubali’ makers for ‘Oxygen’ and ‘Don’t Trouble The Trouble’

March 19, 2024 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST

‘Oxygen’ and ‘Don’t Trouble The Trouble’ are directed by debutants Siddhartha Nadella and Shashank Yeleti, respectively

Arka Mediaworks, the production banner behind SS Rajamouli’s 2015 blockbuster Baahubali, and Showing Business, the banner backed by Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya, announced on Tuesday that they are jointly producing two of Fahadh Faasil’s upcoming Telugu films. Titled Oxygen and Don’t Trouble The Trouble, the films are directed by debutants Siddhartha Nadella and Shashank Yeleti, respectively. The makers announced the films through first-look posters featuring Fahadh. ALSO READ SS Rajamouli attends ‘RRR’ special screening in Japan, receives gift from 83-year-old fan

Talking about the experience of producing both films, producer Shobu Yarlagadda of Arka Mediaworks said on X that working with an actor like Fahadh on two films was very exciting.

Karthikeya tweeted how he didn’t expect Fahadh to accept both the scripts from the two debutants on the first narration itself. “The man I have adored for so long, the epitome of versatility, the unmatched Fahadh Faasil... I love you so much, sir. This is our #Premalu to you. Thank you for encouraging a bunch of young talents and debutants (sic),” he wrote.

Oxygen is said to be “a tale of transformation and friendship” that is based on true events. The film has cinematography by Veda Vyas Gottipati and editing by Niranjan Devaramane. The film is expected to begin production later this year