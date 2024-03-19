Fahadh Faasil teams up with ‘Baahubali’ makers for ‘Oxygen’ and ‘Don’t Trouble The Trouble’

March 19, 2024 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST

Arka Mediaworks, the production banner behind SS Rajamouli’s 2015 blockbuster Baahubali, and Showing Business, the banner backed by Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya, announced on Tuesday that they are jointly producing two of Fahadh Faasil’s upcoming Telugu films.

Titled Oxygen and Don’t Trouble The Trouble, the films are directed by debutants Siddhartha Nadella and Shashank Yeleti, respectively. The makers announced the films through first-look posters featuring Fahadh.

Talking about the experience of producing both films, producer Shobu Yarlagadda of Arka Mediaworks said on X that working with an actor like Fahadh on two films was very exciting.

So many thoughts come to my mind as we announce these two amazing films! Firstly, working with the versatile and brilliant Fahadh Faasil, is super exciting for us and that too on two projects is simply amazing!



Second, we are introducing two talented directors Shashank & [Siddhartha]

Karthikeya tweeted how he didn’t expect Fahadh to accept both the scripts from the two debutants on the first narration itself. “The man I have adored for so long, the epitome of versatility, the unmatched Fahadh Faasil... I love you so much, sir. This is our #Premalu to you. Thank you for encouraging a bunch of young talents and debutants (sic),” he wrote.

Two years ago, while working on an inspiring friendship subject with debutant Siddharth Nadella, another thrilling fantasy story suddenly came to light from debutant Shashank Yeleti, which equally excited us. However, we never thought both would go to the same actor for both [projects]

Oxygen is said to be “a tale of transformation and friendship” that is based on true events. The film has cinematography by Veda Vyas Gottipati and editing by Niranjan Devaramane. The film is expected to begin production later this year

Don’t Trouble The Trouble is billed as a “fantasy that takes you on a rollercoaster ride of fun, thrills, and emotions,” according to the makers. With cinematography by Brad Francis and editing by Praveen Anthony, the film is slated to start shooting in June and aiming for a release in 2025.

Both the films have music scored by Kaala Bhairava, the son of Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani. Bhairava basked under the limelight when he, along with Rahul Sipligunj, performed his father’s Oscar-winning song “Naatu Naatu” from RRR at the 95th Academy Awards.

Other details regarding the cast and plot of the two films remain unknown at the moment. Also produced by Prasad Devineni, both Oxygen and Don’t Trouble The Trouble are presented by Rajamouli.