Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban’s ‘Bougainvillea’ gets a release date

Published - September 28, 2024 11:52 am IST

Directed by Amal Neerad, ‘Bougainvillea’ also stars Jyothirmayi, Sharaf U Dheen, Veena Nandakumar, and Srinda

The Hindu Bureau

Release date announcement poster of ‘Bougainvillea’ | Photo Credit: @amalneerad_official/Instagram

We had earlier reported that actors Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban and Jyothirmayi are headlining an upcoming Malayalam action thriller titled Bougainvillea. Now, the makers have announced that the film, directed by Amal Neerad, will be released in theatres on October 17.

The makers unveiled a new poster on social media to announce the news.

Notably, this comes just a day after the makers released a promo song from the film, called ‘Sthuthi.’ The energetic dance number, with lyrics penned by Vinayak Sasikumar, is voiced by Mary Ann Alexander as well as the film’s music composer Sushin Shyam.

Bougainvillea is the third collaboration between Amal and Fahadh after Varathan (2018), and Iyobinte Pusthakam (2014). The film brings Kunchako and Amal together for the first time.

Meanwhile, the film also marks Jyothirmayi’s return to cinema after a hiatus. Also featured in the cast are Sharafudheen, Veena Nandakumar, and Srinda. The crew of the film includes cinematographer Anend C Chandran and editor Vivek Harshan.

Co-written by Amal and crime-thriller novelist Lajo Jose, Bougainvillea is produced under the banner of Amal Neerad Productions and Udaya Pictures, with Kunchako and Jyothirmayi serving as joint producers.

