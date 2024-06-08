Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban to star in Amal Neerad’s film

Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil is set to reunite with filmmaker Amal Neerad. Fahadh had played the lead in Amal Neerad’s Varathan (2018), and was part of the period drama Iyobinte Pusthakam (2014). For Fahadh’s 2020 film Trance, directed by Anwar Rasheed, Amal Neerad had done the cinematography.

The yet-to-be-titled movie also stars seasoned actor Kunchacko Boban. The movie is set to be bankrolled by the director’s Amal Neerad Productions and Udaya Pictures.

The makers announced the casting with the first-look posters of the actors. Both Fahadh and Kunchacko Boban are seen in a stylish black attire with a gun against a red backdrop, hinting at an action drama.

Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil was last seen in Aavesham, the blockbuster film directed by Jithu Madhavan. Kunchacko Boban recently starred as the lead in Tinu Pappachan’s Chaveer.

Amal Neerad’s last directorial is Bheeshma Parvam. The gangster film with an ensemble cast led by Mammootty, was a huge hit at the box office.

