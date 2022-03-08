Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh to headline Mari Selvaraj's next film 'Maamannan'

March 08, 2022 14:31 IST

Actors Fahadh Faasil and Keerthy Suresh will be seen in "Karnan" fame director Mari Selvaraj's upcoming feature titled "Maamannan", the makers announced earlier last week.

The Tamil-language movie will also star popular comedian-actor Vadivelu and producer-turned-actor Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is also backing the project via his Red Giant Movies banner.

The production house announced the film and commencement of shooting in a social media post shared on its official Twitter handle.

"Lights, Camera & Action! The shooting for #Maamannan begins today @mari_selvaraj @RedGiantMovies_ @Udhaystalin @KeerthyOfficial @arrahman #FahadhFaasil #Vadivelu @thenieswar @editorselva @kabilanchelliah @kalaignartv_off @SonyMusicSouth," the tweet read.

Suresh said she is grateful to be sharing screen space with talented artists.

"I am super grateful to work with such a brilliant team, starting from the revolutionary @mari_selvaraj sir, Namma @Udhaystalin sir, Nammude #FahadhFaasil, the one & only #VaigaiPuyal #Vadivelu sir, blessed to be working with the legendary @arrahman sir once again #Maamannan,” she wrote on the microblogging site.

Oscar-winner AR Rahman -- who will score the music -- too shared his excitement on being part of the film.

"Glad to be part of #Maamannan!" he posted.

Plot details of "Maamannan" are currently under wraps.