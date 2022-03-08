Movies

Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh to headline Mari Selvaraj's next film 'Maamannan'

Actors Fahadh Faasil and Keerthy Suresh will be seen in "Karnan" fame director Mari Selvaraj's upcoming feature titled "Maamannan", the makers announced earlier last week.

The Tamil-language movie will also star popular comedian-actor Vadivelu and producer-turned-actor Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is also backing the project via his Red Giant Movies banner.

The production house announced the film and commencement of shooting in a social media post shared on its official Twitter handle.

"Lights, Camera & Action! The shooting for #Maamannan begins today @mari_selvaraj @RedGiantMovies_ @Udhaystalin @KeerthyOfficial @arrahman #FahadhFaasil #Vadivelu @thenieswar @editorselva @kabilanchelliah @kalaignartv_off @SonyMusicSouth," the tweet read.

Suresh said she is grateful to be sharing screen space with talented artists.

"I am super grateful to work with such a brilliant team, starting from the revolutionary @mari_selvaraj sir, Namma @Udhaystalin sir, Nammude #FahadhFaasil, the one & only #VaigaiPuyal #Vadivelu sir, blessed to be working with the legendary @arrahman sir once again #Maamannan,” she wrote on the microblogging site.

Oscar-winner AR Rahman -- who will score the music -- too shared his excitement on being part of the film.

"Glad to be part of #Maamannan!" he posted.

Plot details of "Maamannan" are currently under wraps.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 8, 2022 2:34:59 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/fahadh-faasil-keerthy-suresh-to-headline-mari-selvarajs-next-film-maamannan/article65203979.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY