Fahadh Faasil joins hands with ‘Drishyam’ director Jeethu Joseph

Published - May 16, 2024 05:25 pm IST

Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil will collaborate with Jeethu Joseph for a new film produced by E4 Entertainment, and written by Santhi Mayadevi

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Fahadh Faasil (centre) with Jeethu Joseph (second from left) and Santhi Mayadevi. | Photo Credit: @E4Movies/X

Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil has joined hands with Drishyam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph. The film, to be produced by E4 Entertainment, will be written by Santhi Mayadevi.

Santhi, who played the role of a lawyer in Jeethu’s Drishyam 2, had written the director’s recent film Neru. The courtroom drama, starring Mohanlal and Anaswara Rajan, was a hit at the box office.

Fahadh Faasil, after delivering a blockbuster with Aavesham, is currently filming for Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, directed by Althaf Salim. The film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Dhyan Sreenivasan and Lal.

Fahadh Faasil will also be seen in Pushpa 2, the upcoming pan-Indian film with Allu Arjun in the lead. The Sukumar directorial will release on August 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, this is Fahadh Faasil’s first project with Jeethu, who rose to fame outside of the Malayalam film industry with his Drishyam films, headlined by Mohanlal. The director’s another film with Mohanlal, titled Ram, is yet to be released.

