Fahadh Faasil is part of Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’

It is speculated that the action-thriller, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, will feature the Malayalam star in the role of the antagonist

Fahadh Faasil has confirmed that he is starring in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is speculated that he will be seen in the role of the antagonist.

Vikram was also the title of a 1986 action adventure-film directed by Rajasekhar, starring Kamal Haasan, Sathyaraj, among others.

The new action-thriller, which is #KamalHaasan232, will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is being produced by Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI).

The Malayalam star revealed the news during an interview with Film Companion, while promoting his latest release Joji.

Fahadh has earlier starred in Tamil films like Velaikkaran and Super Deluxe.

Reports indicate that Vikram is a thriller in which Kamal’s character is out to track down a serial killer. Earlier today, director Lokesh also posted a photo with Kamal Haasan, who just finished his election campaign, that indicated the shoot of the film has begun.