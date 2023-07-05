Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, Syam Pushkaran’s Bhavana Studios to produce Girish AD’s next

July 05, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST

Bhavana Studios, the production banner of Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaram, is all set to bankroll Super Sharanya maker Girish AD’s upcoming Malayalam movie, a romantic comedy starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju.

Fahadh took to his social media handles to announce the news and said that the film will begin shooting this month.

Other details regarding the cast and crew are expected to be announced soon.

Girish, who made his debut with Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, last directed Super Sharanya, which starred both Mamitha and Naslen. Notably, Girish also has a film titled I Am Kadhalan coming up, which also features Naslen in the lead.

Bhavana Studios has produced films like Kumbalangi Nights, Joji, Palthu Janwar, and this year’s Thankam.

