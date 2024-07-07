Fahadh Faasil begins dubbing for Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’

Actor Fahadh Faasil has begun dubbing for the Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan. Lyca Productions, the banner bankrolling the movie, took to social media to share pictures of Fahadh’s dubbing session.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame, the film is set to hit the screens in October, 2024. Apart from Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil, the highly-anticipated film has a huge ensemble, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan and Ritika Singh.

Vettaiyan is Fahadh Faasil’s first film with Rajinikanth, who recently wrapped up the shoot for the film. The Malayalam star is currently shooting for Althaf Salim’s Oodum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira and will also be seen in Amal Neerad’s Bougainvillea. Fahadh Faasil is also awaiting the release of Pushpa 2, which is set to hit the screens on December 6, 2024.

Vettaiyan marks the reunion of Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth after 33 years. The duo acted last together in Hum, which released in 1991. Vettaiyan has music from Anirudh Ravichander while the film’s cinematography is done by S R Kathir. Philomin Raj is the editor. Rajinikanth’s next is Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Picutres.