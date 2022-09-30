Fahadh Faasil, Aparna Balamurali to star in Hombale Films’ ‘Dhoomam’

The film is set to be written and directed by filmmaker Pawan Kumar of ‘U-Turn’ fame

PTI
September 30, 2022 16:24 IST

Poster of the film | Photo Credit: @hombalefilms/Twitter

Hombale Films, the banner behind Yash-led KGF movies, on Friday announced its new film with actors Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali.

Titled Dhoomam, the multilingual film will be written and directed by filmmaker Pawan Kumar of U-Turn fame.

The production banner said the film will kickstart production on October 9 and is scheduled to be released in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

The details of the plot have been kept under wraps. Dhoomam will be produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

The project marks a reunion between Fahadh and Aparna. The duo earlier worked together on the 2016 movie Maheshinte Prathikaaram.

Aparna recently won the National Award for best actress for her performance in Sudha Kongara's Soorarai Pottru, opposite Suriya.

