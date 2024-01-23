ADVERTISEMENT

Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu’s next titled ‘Maareesan’

January 23, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

Fahadh and Vadivelu are collaborating for the second time after Mari Selvaraj’s ‘Maamanan’

The Hindu Bureau

Poster of ‘Maaresan’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It was recently announced that Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu are collaborating for a movie under the production of RB Choudhary’s Super Good Films. The makers have announced the film’s title as Maareesan.

ALSO READ
‘Maamannan’ duo Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil to team up again

Fahadh and Vadivelu are collaborating for the second time after Maamanan. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, and also starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Maamanan released on June 28, 2023.

ALSO READ:‘Maamannan’ movie review: Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil’s impeccable performances save Mari Selvaraj’s weakest, politically-charged film

Maareeesan will be directed by Sudheesh Shankar. Kalaiselvan Sivaji is the cinematographer while Sreejith Sarang is the editor. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in as the music composer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US