Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu’s next titled ‘Maareesan’

January 23, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

It was recently announced that Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu are collaborating for a movie under the production of RB Choudhary’s Super Good Films. The makers have announced the film’s title as Maareesan.

Fahadh and Vadivelu are collaborating for the second time after Maamanan. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, and also starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Maamanan released on June 28, 2023.

Maareeesan will be directed by Sudheesh Shankar. Kalaiselvan Sivaji is the cinematographer while Sreejith Sarang is the editor. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in as the music composer.