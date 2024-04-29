GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan’s ‘Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira’ goes on floors

The film also stars Revathi, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Lal, Vinay Forrt, Suresh Krishna, Babu Antony, Johny Antony, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Anuraj and Vineeth Vasudevan

April 29, 2024 02:30 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan

Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan | Photo Credit: @fahadhfaasil_universe and @kalyanipriyadarshan/Instagram

After the announcement of Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira last year, the much-awaited announcement on the Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer is here.

Kalyani took to her X profile to announce that the film’s shoot had started. The post also confirmed the film’s cast.

Written and helmed by Althaf Salim, Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira is bankrolled by Ashiq Usman Productions. The film also stars Revathi, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Lal, Vinay Forrt, Suresh Krishna, Babu Antony, Johny Antony, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Anuraj and Vineeth Vasudevan.

Jinto George is handling the film’s cinematography while Justin Varghese is in charge of music. Abhinav Sunder Nayak has been roped in as the editor. Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira is slated to release this Christmas.

