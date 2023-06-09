Facing one of the toughest trials of my life: Kajol takes ‘break from social media’

June 09, 2023 03:32 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST

Bollywood actor Kajol on Friday deleted all her social media posts on Instagram. “Facing one of the toughest trials of my life,” she wrote in white text on a black backdrop, with the caption: “Taking a break from social media.” The same post was shared on her Twitter account, which retains her earlier tweets.

Kajol did not elaborate on what prompted her decision to quit social media. While fans expressed support and also demanded an explanation in the comments section, others said this was part of a promotional campaign for her upcoming show.

Kajol stars in the Indian adaptation of The Good Wife, a legal drama, set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. She is also featured in the upcoming Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2.