‘F1’ teaser trailer: Brad Pitt takes the wheel in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’-style high-speed fun

Published - July 08, 2024 12:13 pm IST

ANI
A still from ‘F1’

A still from ‘F1’ | Photo Credit: YouTube/ Warner Bros Studios

Apple and Warner Bros. have launched the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Brad Pitt-starring film F1, a year ahead of its scheduled offshore release on June 25, 2025. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for his work on Top Gun: Maverick, the teaser introduces Brad Pitt as an F1 driver deeply entrenched in the high-stakes world of Formula 1 racing.

‘Gran Turismo’ movie review: A decent underdog story bogged down by cliches and product placement

In the teaser trailer, Pitt's character, alongside Kerry Condon who plays his engineer, engages in a gripping exchange focused on building a car designed for fierce competition rather than safety. "We need to build our car for combat," Pitt's character asserts, emphasizing the importance of outmanoeuvring rivals on the track's challenging corners rather than straightaways. Condon's character responds with concern about the safety implications, to which Pitt retorts, "Who said anything about safe?"

Set to the energetic beat of Queen's 'We Will Rock You,' the teaser showcases thrilling point-of-view racing sequences that give us a taste at the adrenaline-pumping action and inherent risks of the sport. Ending on a cliffhanger, the trailer teases the peril and intensity awaiting audiences in F1.

Pitt recently resumed filming at the British Grand Prix, fully adorned in racing gear - a testament to the movie's commitment to authenticity, as reported by Deadline.

Lewis Hamilton regrets declining co-pilot role alongside Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

F1 marks a significant investment for Apple, having acquired the package for approximately $130-140 million, excluding talent fees. The star-studded cast includes Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo, alongside Pitt and Condon.

Directed and produced by Joseph Kosinski in collaboration with industry heavyweights Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, Plan B Entertainment's Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, and Lewis Hamilton's Dawn Apollo Films, the film promises to capture the essence of Formula 1 racing with unprecedented access to the F1 community, including teams, drivers, and race promoters.

