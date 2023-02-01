ADVERTISEMENT

Ezra Miller’s ‘Flash’ future in the hands of James Gunn and Peter Safran

February 01, 2023 01:55 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST

"I will say here that 'Flash' is probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made," James Gunn said

ANI

James Gunn and Peter Safran, co-chairmen and CEOs of DC Studios, debuted their plans for a revamped and newly unified DC Universe of films, including Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’ | Photo Credit: Clay Enos

Ezra Miller, the star of 'The Flash,' seemed to be finished with the DC Universe after a turbulent year marked by many arrests and public meltdowns.

However, after 'The Flash' stand-alone debuts on June 16, according to recently appointed DC co-head Peter Safran, the door is open for potential collaborations with Miller. According to Variety, Safran said that "Ezra is completely committed to their recovery."

Safran added, "And we are fully supportive of that journey that they're on right now. When the time is right, when they feel like they're ready to have the discussion, we'll all figure out what the best path forward is. But right now, they are completely focused on their recovery. And in our conversations with them over the last couple of months, it feels like they're making enormous progress."

Variety reports that Ezra Miller began treatment for a previously undiagnosed mental health condition. Miller's erratic behaviour during the COVID pandemic started to worry studio officials and fans, but Safran and Gunn's passion for 'The Flash' in particular is encouraging. "I will say here that 'Flash' is probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made," James Gunn said.

The movie is set to release on June 16, 2023. It was previously slated for June 23, 2023.

Apart from Miller, 'The Flash' also stars Michael Keaton, back as Batman for the first time since 1992, as well as Ben Affleck, also playing a version of Batman. It will also introduce Sasha Calle as Supergirl, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is rumoured to see Miller's Barry Allen travel back in time to save his mother's life, resulting in some major unintended consequences.

