Ezra Miller issues first public statement since misconduct claims

June 13, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST

Actor Ezra Miller addressed Warner and DC executives, and thanked them for “your grace and discernment and care in the context of my life”

The Hindu Bureau

Ezra Miller | Photo Credit: Reuters

Ezra Miller attended the Los Angeles premiere of DC Studios’ The Flash. It was his first public appearance in nearly two years. The actor addressed fans and many industry players at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, where they openly spoke about the misconduct levied against them and many legal woes, reported Variety.

Miller is a non-binary and uses they and them pronouns. He acknowledged Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Warner Bros’ Film Groups heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy and DC Studios stewards James Gunn and Peter Safran for “your grace and discernment and care in the context of my life. And in bringing this moment to frutition.”

Miller was charged with felony burglary in Vermont in 2022 after police investigated their involvement with a robbery at a residence. A video emerged showing Miller as they appear to be choking a woman outside of a bar in Iceland. No charges were filed. The actor was arrested twice in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment. Miller pled no contest to a single count of misdemeanour disorderly conduct in the Hawaii case, and paid a $500 fine. The harassment charge was dismissed, Variety reported.

The actor received a grand welcome at the film’s premiere, and was introduced by director Andy Muschietti. “I love you, maestro. I think you are amazing, and I think your work is monumental,” Miller told the filmmaker.

