‘Extrapolations’ trailer: Apple TV+’s star-studded climate crisis series is intense and timely

February 16, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST

The trailer of Apple TV+’s upcoming star-studded series Extrapolations was unveiled today. The series will make its global premiere on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Friday, March 17, 2023, followed by one new episode every Friday through April 21, 2023.

Told over a season of eight interconnected episodes, the series hails from writer-director Scott Z Burns and is produced by Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res.

Extrapolations introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith, and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population. Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. And when the fate of humanity is up against a ticking clock, the battle between courage and complacency has never been more urgent. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?

Here’s the intense trailer of Extrapolations that shows humanity bracing itself against the climate crisis:

The series stars — in order of appearance — Yara Shahidi, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Matthew Rhys, Heather Graham, Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer, Neska Rose, Judd Hirsch, Cherry Jones, Edward Norton, Michael Gandolfini, Indira Varma, Diane Lane, Adarsh Gourav, Gaz Choudhry, Keri Russell, Gemma Chan, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, Hari Nef, Eiza González, Tobey Maguire, Ben Harper, Murray Bartlett and MaameYaa Boafo.

Extrapolations is executive produced by Burns, Ellenberg, Gregory Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry and Media Res’ Lindsey Springer. Apple TV+ and Media Res have previously collaborated on The Morning Show and Pachinko.