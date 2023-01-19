HamberMenu
‘Extrapolations’: Apple’s star-studded limited series to premiere on March 17

Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Edward Norton, Diane Lane, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, Eiza González, Forest Whitaker, Adarsh Gourav, Marion Cotillard, and more lead the drama series

January 19, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
(clockwise from top right) Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, Sienna Miller, Marion Cotillard, and Daveed Diggs from the first look of ‘Extrapolations’

(clockwise from top right) Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, Sienna Miller, Marion Cotillard, and Daveed Diggs from the first look of ‘Extrapolations’ | Photo Credit: Apple TV+

The first look at the highly-anticipated, star-studded series Extrapolations was unveiled by Apple TV+ and the cast and crew of the series at the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association press tour. Further, it was announced that the series will premiere with the first three episodes on March 17, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday through April 21.

Told over a season of eight interconnected episodes, the series hails from writer-director Scott Z Burns and is produced by Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res.

Extrapolations is a bracing drama that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith, and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population. Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. And when the fate of humanity is up against a ticking clock, the battle between courage and complacency has never been more urgent. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?

Meryl Streep in a first look image of ‘Extrapolations’

Meryl Streep in a first look image of ‘Extrapolations’ | Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard

The series stars Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Edward Norton, Diane Lane, Tahar Rahim, Yara Shahidi, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, Adarsh Gourav, Keri Russell, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, Eiza González, Murray Bartlett, Indira Varma, Tobey Maguire, MaameYaa Boafo, Hari Nef, Heather Graham, Michael Gandolfini, Cherry Jones, Gaz Choudhry, Ben Harper, Judd Hirsch and Neska Rose.

Extrapolations is executive produced by Burns, Ellenberg, Gregory Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry and Media Res’ Lindsey Springer. Apple TV+ and Media Res have previously collaborated on The Morning Show and Pachinko.

