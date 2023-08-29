ADVERTISEMENT

‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ star Park Eun-bin to host Busan International Film Festival

August 29, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST

The Busan International Film Festival, to be co-hosted by Park Eun-bin and Lee Je Hoon, will be held from October 4 to 13

The Hindu Bureau

Actress Park Eun-bin | Photo Credit: eunbining0904/Instagram

Korean actors Lee Je Hoon and Park Eun-bin, the stars of Extraordinary Attorney Woo, are set to be the hosts of the opening ceremony at the Busan International Film Festival. The festival will kickstart on October 4 at the Busan Cinema Center.

Park was praised for her lead performance in the hit contemporary series Extraordinary Attorney Woo. She also portrayed the role of the first cross-dressed queen in a Korean historical drama The King’s Affection (2021).

Lee is known for his intense performances in films such as Bleak Night, The Front Line and Architecture 101. He was also part of films such as Anarchist From Colony, I Can Speak, and Time To Hunt.

Lee and Park had shared screen space in the drama series Secret Door. The festival is from October 4 to 13.

