‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ actor Park Eun-bin to star in Netflix’s ‘Castaway Diva’

July 12, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST

In ‘Castaway Diva’, which premieres in late 2023, Park Eun-bin plays an aspiring singer stranded on a deserted island for 15 years before she embarks on her journey to become a diva

The Hindu Bureau

Park Eun-bin in ‘Castaway Diva’ | Photo Credit: Netflix Korea/Twitter

After starring in the hit Korean drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, actress Park Eun-bin is teaming up with Netflix again. The Korean actress has been signed on as the lead of the upcoming series Castaway Diva, the Hollywood Reporter reported.

In the series, which is set to premiere in late 2023, Park Eun-bin plays an aspiring singer who gets stranded on a deserted island for 15 years before she commences on her path to be a diva. Park Eun-bin’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo remained on Netflix’s Global Non-English Top 10 list for 21 weeks.

Directed by Oh Chung-hwan, and written by Park Hye-ryun, Castaway Diva has an ensemble cast of Kim Hyo-jin, Chae Jong-hyeop, Cha Hak-yeon and Kim Joo-hun. Kim Hyo-jin plays Yoon Ran-ju, a once-popular singer, and Seo Mok-ha’s idol, who seeks a new lease on life after encountering her fan from the island.

