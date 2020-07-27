‘Extraction’ has great significance in my life and career; it helped me move on: Randeep Hooda

27 July 2020 18:22 IST

The actor, who didn’t work for three years before signing the film — Netflix’s most viewed original film ever — is nothing but grateful

“How about that?” exclaims Randeep Hooda, satisfaction apparent in his voice, when he hears the words, “Extraction is the most watched Netflix film ever”, during the course of this interview.

The 43-year-old actor plays Saju, the right-hand man of India’s biggest drug lord, tasked with rescuing the man’s son from the clutches of Bangladesh’s biggest drug lord, in the film that released in April.

While critics did not exactly bite, the audience had a different take (99 million accounts watched at least two minutes of the film in the first four weeks, announced Netflix earlier this month).

Getting to this point was not exactly smooth sailing for the actor, known for his propensity to prepare rigorously, often undergoing intense physical transformations to suit the role. One such example is The Battle of Saragarhi (a project that ultimately never came to fruition) for which he immersed himself in Sikhism, and decided to not cut his hair for three years.

Talking over the phone from Mumbai, Randeep says, “Before Extraction, I did not work for three years because I was preparing for another movie (playing the role of Havildar Ishar Singh in The Battle of Saragarhi). I had my kesh and I could not cut that so I couldn’t do other roles. So, Extraction… getting it, doing it and its result has great significance in my life and career. I’m very grateful for it because it helped me move on and it was accepted so widely across the world.”

On whether he expected the film to do this well when he signed on, he says, “Well, the Russo brothers were producing (directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame), Chris Hemsworth — Thor himself — was starring in it and Sam Hargrave, one of the best action people in the world {stunt coordinator on several films in the MCU} was going to direct it. I knew it will go places but I did not expect it this big. But, now in hindsight…Why not?”

He did the audition in a little shanty with Tess Joseph (casting director) in Aram Nagar (the casting agencies and production houses hub in Mumbai). Randeep chuckles, “So, from there to Hollywood is a journey in itself.”

One thing that nearly everyone could agree on though was the 12-minute ‘one-shot’ sequence, the standout moment in the film, that includes everything from car chases, being pursued through a building, a fall from a balcony, knife fight and hand-to-hand combat. Though the majority of the sequence features Chris and the drug lord’s son, played by Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep also gets to go toe-to-toe with Chris.

Stating that the shoot involved a lot of rehearsal and preparation, he says, “The shoot itself was like doing one long take with all the energy and emotion. By the fifth or sixth take, we would start feeling the exhaustion. I really loved it. In fact, I had never done this kind of action in any movie. I got so thrilled doing it that I would want to do it again and again.”

Working for the environment

While acting is clearly something he is passionate about, Randeep, who is a professional equestrian, is also known for his commitment to environmental causes, including wildlife protection, and animal welfare. Apart from being an United Nations Environment Programme ambassador for migratory species, he has also been involved in beach clean-ups in Mumbai (additionally, in one of his latest posts on social media, he, along with others, cleaned Versova Police Station).

Discussing how people can do their bit for the environment, he says, “The thing with environment is that people think that it’s somebody else’s job. This is a very natural reaction because a lot of them are paying taxes and they expect the Government and civic bodies to take care of it all. The point is that if we have rights as citizens, we also have duties. Not only as citizens of the country but citizens of the planet. The litter I am picking up on Versova beach has all been generated from homes and everybody is responsible for it. I find biscuit wrappers, diapers, yoga mats… What we can do as individuals, families and communities, is to first stop our use-and-throw culture. Don’t buy more than you need and buy things that will last.”

He also lists out “little things” people can do such as do not leave the tap running when brushing your teeth, switch off the electricity when not required, have plants wherever you are, put out water and food for birds, adopt indie dogs and kittens, and use a cycle. “If millions of people start doing this, it is going to have an everlasting impact,” says Randeep.

On the occasion of World Conservation Day on July 28, Randeep Hooda will be in conversation with wildlife photographer and filmmaker Amoghavarsha JS on Sony BBC Earth’s Instagram page at 6 pm.